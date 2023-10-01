TSA: Two guns intercepted at MSP Airport in one day

So far this year, Minneapolis TSA officers have stopped nine guns at security checkpoints.

MINNEAPOLIS — Transportation Security Administration officers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport confiscated two guns within a span of six hours on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

According to the TSA, both guns were detected by the same officer in the same security checkpoint lane. The first weapon was found in a carry-on bag at 4:45 a.m.; the second gun was located at 10:55 a.m. in another passenger's bag.

Both firearms were confiscated by MSP Airport Police.

“Our TSA officers continue to do an outstanding job detecting these weapons, but any time dangerous items are presented in the checkpoint, we have serious safety concerns for all in the area, and the resolution disrupts the screening process for the passengers waiting behind the offender,” Marty Robinson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Minnesota, said in a statement. “Individuals who own firearms should familiarize themselves with regulations regarding where their weapons can and cannot be carried.”

So far in 2023, TSA officers have stopped nine firearms at MSP Airport. In 2022, 58 guns were stopped.

In January, the TSA announced that last year officers confiscated a record number of firearms at airport checkpoints. In total, 6,542 guns were recovered, 570 more than the previous record from 2021.

TSA said that 88% of the guns they confiscated were loaded at the time.

In December, the agency increased penalties for travelers who bring weapons to airports. Fines can be as high as $14,950, up from $13,910, depending on the circumstances.

Federal law says people can travel with unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only. Passengers must declare firearms and/or ammunition to the airline when checking bags at the ticket counter.

