Tugboat slowly sinking in Duluth Harbor

The World War II-era vessel, once owned by the Army Corps of Engineers, was reported to the Coast Guard as taking on water around 9 a.m. Monday.

DULUTH, Minn. — Authorities are monitoring the situation Monday as a World War II-era tugboat sinks slowly into Duluth Harbor.

KBJR News says the U.S. Coast Guard received a call around 9 a.m. reporting the old tug, docked at a slip off Railroad Street, was taking on water. Officials say people noticed over the weekend that the boat was starting to sink, but appeared to be held up by thick ice. Rising temps are likely to blame for the ice melting and the boat going under.

Coast Guard officials are monitoring the situation in case diesel fuel or lubricating oil from the vessel begins spilling into Lake Superior.

The sinking tug, once operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is now owned by a private party and was recently listed for sale. That listing says the tug, named The Lake Superior, was built in 1943 and used to help storm the beaches of Normandy during World War II.

After it was retired from duty with the Corps in 1996, The Lake Superior became a floating museum docked in the Twin Ports until it was sold to a private party.

MORE NEWS: Man charged with kidnapping toddler in Pope County

MORE NEWS: Man shot while confronting catalytic converter thieves

Watch more local news: