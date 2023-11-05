18,000 tulips on display in Uptown

MINNEAPOLIS — April showers yielded plenty of May flowers at the corner of South Humboldt Avenue and West 25th Street in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood.
Outside the "Minneapolis Tulip House," the yard is bursting with tulips in shades of pink, red, yellow, orange and purple. And not just a few flowers - thousands of them.
This year, more than 18,000 tulip bulbs were planted in anticipation of a spring spectacular, a gardening project the homeowner has been doing for about six years.
"We all watch and wait for the tulips," one neighbor said. "She plants them in the fall and we wait and watch."
Photographers and fans of all things floral visit the house to take pictures, enjoy the aroma and chat with one another.
"Especially with the challenging winter that we had... people just stop. Our hearts are warmed," another neighbor said. "It really increases the neighborhood feeling. It's a real gift. It's a real gift to the neighborhood."
PHOTOS: The Minneapolis 'Tulip House' in bloom
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.