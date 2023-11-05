18,000 tulips on display in Uptown

This year, more than 18,000 tulip bulbs were planted around the Minneapolis home in shades of pink, orange, purple and yellow.

MINNEAPOLIS — April showers yielded plenty of May flowers at the corner of South Humboldt Avenue and West 25th Street in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood.

Outside the "Minneapolis Tulip House," the yard is bursting with tulips in shades of pink, red, yellow, orange and purple. And not just a few flowers - thousands of them.

This year, more than 18,000 tulip bulbs were planted in anticipation of a spring spectacular, a gardening project the homeowner has been doing for about six years.

"We all watch and wait for the tulips," one neighbor said. "She plants them in the fall and we wait and watch."

Photographers and fans of all things floral visit the house to take pictures, enjoy the aroma and chat with one another.

"Especially with the challenging winter that we had... people just stop. Our hearts are warmed," another neighbor said. "It really increases the neighborhood feeling. It's a real gift. It's a real gift to the neighborhood."

