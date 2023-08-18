'Turtle tunnels' help provide safe passage for small wildlife in Dakota County

EAGAN, Minn. — We may never actually know why the chicken crossed the road, but we could be narrowing in on how, especially in Dakota County.
Chickens, turtles and other small wildlife now have safe options when crossing Cliff Road as part of the county's recent reconstruction project.
The county installed three "turtle tunnels" — or "critter crossings" — under Cliff Road to help increase the survival rate of small wildlife near Lebanon Hills Regional Park in Eagan.
Officials with Dakota County teamed up with the Minnesota Zoo to identify where the most dangerous crossings were around the park. The study revealed that certain areas near Holland Lake and McDonough Lake posed the biggest threat to both wildlife and people.
Fencing helps funnel the wildlife to the crossings, which are 36-inch concrete arch tunnels beneath the roadway. County officials say trail camera images captured a snapping turtle, a muskrat and a squirrel using the crossings.
“When we have projects like these wildlife tunnels, we are helping to facilitate wildlife movement within the landscapes they travel — a little better and a little safer,” said Dakota County Parks Natural Resources Manager Tom Lewanski in a press release.
To learn more about the tunnels or the Cliff Road construction project, click here.
