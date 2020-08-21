One dead after small plane crashes in northern MN

KBJR reports that a Twin Cities area man was killed when his plane crashed near Ely.

ELY, Minn. — A man is dead after his plane crashed in northern Minnesota Thursday night, according to KARE sister station KBJR.

The Duluth station reports the Lake County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death, and that they were called to respond to a crash on White Iron Lake just after 11 p.m Thursday.

The pilot was the only person on the plane, police tell KBJR, and took off from the Ely airport shortly after 9 p.m. before the crash into White Iron Lake, just east of Ely.

Authorities say the 58-year-old man died at the scene of the crash.

His identity has not been released.