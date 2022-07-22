Yes, the Goodyear Blimp is in town for the 3M Open

After taking off from the Anoka County-Blaine Airport, the world famous blimp was seen cruising around the Twin Cities metro Friday afternoon.

MINNEAPOLIS — If you live in the Twin Cities, chances are you've become accustomed to a bit of airplane traffic. With the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport located just miles south of both cities, there's a constant parade of planes flying overhead.

But on a warm, sunny Friday in July, another oblong aircraft captured the attention of Minnesotans back on Earth.

Not a bird, not a plane. But a blimp.

The Goodyear Blimp, to be exact.

The blimp is in town for the 3M Open in Blaine, the latest stop on the PGA Tour currently being played at TPC Twin Cities.

You might be thinking, "Who cares?" Agreed, it's a fair question.

But turns out, the metro-wide blimp sightings have sparked joy for quite a few people, at least on Twitter.

KFAN producer Zach Halverson tweeted, "Pretty cool seeing the @GoodyearBlimp here in Minnesota! Haven't seen it since I saw it at the Daytona 500 a few years ago."

Pretty cool seeing the @GoodyearBlimp here in Minnesota! Haven't seen it since I saw it at the Daytona 500 a few years ago. pic.twitter.com/Lzo9DvpXf2 — Zach Halverson (@ZachHalverson) July 22, 2022

Hailey wrote, "The @GoodyearBlimp just flew past my office window, I am officially old because I am way too excited about it."

The @GoodyearBlimp flew over #MNUFC training today. Glad to have you in Minnesota, friend! pic.twitter.com/3r9fet6f0Z — Aaron Tomich (@AaronTomich78) July 22, 2022

According the FlightAware, the blimp was airborne for about five hours on Friday, and took off and landed at the Anoka County-Blaine Airport.

So there you have it. Whether you're #TeamBlimp or simply do not care that a giant flying balloon spent some time soaring over Minnesota on Friday, we can confirm that no, your eyes did not deceive you. And yes, the Goodyear Blimp is booked for a local tour through the weekend.

