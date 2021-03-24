Twin Cities woman, South Dakota woman killed in Carlton County crash

The State Patrol said the single-vehicle crash happened Tuesday evening.

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. — CLEAR CREEK, Minn. (AP) — The State Patrol says two women have died in a crash in northeastern Minnesota.

The patrol says the two died Tuesday evening in a single-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of Highway 23 in Carlton County. The victims have been identified as 35-year-old Angela Severson, of Pierre, South Dakota, and 36-year-old Jennifer Bokusky, of Apple Valley.