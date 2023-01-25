5 Twin Cities chefs in the running for James Beard awards

Among the Minnesota-based semifinalists, four were selected for the Best Chef- Midwest category.

The semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard awards were announced Wednesday, and among them are five Twin Cities-based chefs.

Of those selected Minnesota-based semifinalists, four were nominated under the Best Chef-Midwest category:

Karyn Tomlinson - Myriel, Saint Paul

Yia Vang - Union Hmong Kitchen, Minneapolis

Christina Nguyen - Hai Hai, Minneapolis

Ann Ahmed - Khâluna, Minneapolis

In the Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker category, Shawn McKenzie of Café Cerés in Minneapolis was chosen as a semifinalist.

The nominees for each of the 23 Restaurant and Chef semifinalists will be announced on March 29. Winners will be recognized at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 5.

