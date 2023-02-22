How local churches are celebrating Ash Wednesday in blizzard conditions

With a second round of snowfall expected Wednesday afternoon, local churches are getting creative to start the season of Lent.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — This Ash Wednesday, local churches are getting creative to deliver to their parishioners.

In addition to three in-person services, the St. Helena Catholic Church in Minneapolis, Father Marcus Milless and his staff have planned to deliver ashes to local parishioners unable to make their services due to the snow.

"We want to be there for the people and help those in need. That's what Lent is all about," said Milless.

Ash Wednesday is the start of Lent, which is a 40-day season of prayer, fasting and giving that begins on Feb. 22 and ends at sundown on Holy Thursday, which is celebrated this year on April 6.

The holy day is marked with ashes that are received usually at church, however, Father Milless says the day symbolizes compassion, which is why he decided to meet parishioners where they are at home.

"God has given us an opportunity through Snowmageddon here to exercise charity so we are going to adjust with the season," said Milless.

According to a 2017 poll from the Nashville-based Christian media publishing group Lifeway Research, only a quarter of Americans observe Lent, including 61% of Catholics, and 20% of Protestants.

Father Jim Livingston of the Church of Saint Paul in Ham Lake described the holiday as a season of renewal and revival.

"Ash Wednesday is one of the most if not the most popular services in the calendar. It rivals Christmas for the attraction it has for people," said Livingston.

According to Livingston, those who do celebrate Lent will make their services no matter the conditions.

"I can guarantee you no matter the weather, we will have people going through the snow to get here and we will be plowing the driveway all throughout the night if needed to prepare for that time," said Livingston.

Livingston says this is because of what Ash Wednesday represents: A cleansed heart and a cleansed soul.

There are some churches who told KARE11 they will be holding live streams of their Ash Wednesday services, including the Saint Mark's Episcopal Cathedral in Minneapolis.

Other churches that decided to cancel helped accommodate parishioners by holding DIY Ash Wednesday celebrations.

In a statement, the Park Ave United Methodist Church in Minneapolis said, "Sadly, we are having to cancel our Ash Wednesday service for tomorrow. We'll be posting some "do at home" Ash Wednesday activities out here on Facebook and maybe doing something additional for Holy Week."

