Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity gets $13 million gift from MacKenzie Scott

Scott, who has pledged to give away more than half of her wealth, made a $436 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International and it's U.S. affiliates.

As part of billionaire MacKenzie Scott's massive donation to Habitat for Humanity, the Twin Cities arm of the nonprofit has received a $13.5 million gift.

Scott, who got divorced from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019, has pledged to donate more than half of her wealth. So far, she's given more than $8 billion to various charities and organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club, Asian American Advancing Justice, Communities in School and more.

The $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International and 84 U.S. affiliates is her largest donation yet.

“This transformational gift is a game-changer for Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity’s efforts to advance Black homeownership and turn the tide on Minnesota’s racial disparities," Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity president and CEO Chris Coleman said in a statement. "Philanthropic support is critical to our organization’s innovation and growth, as we work with the community to build a more vibrant, equitable region."

Twin Cities Habitat says the multi-million dollar gift will be used expand equitable access and help close racial disparities in homeownership, and "strengthen its service delivery model, accelerate home production, and better serve families of color."

According to the nonprofit, Minnesota has one of the widest racial disparities in homeownership: 77% of white households own homes, compared to 42% households of color and 25% for Black households.

Last summer, another Twin Cities organization was the beneficiary of Scott's donations. Penumbra was given $5 million as part of a $2.7 billion donation to 200 groups across the country.

In August 2020, Penumbra announced it would transition from a theater company to a center for racial healing following the murder of George Floyd, and the subsequent trauma that enveloped the community.

