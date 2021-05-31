Twin Cities Honor Flight organizers say flights will resume in 2022, hopefully in the spring

The flights have been on hold since September of 2019.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Over the years, Honor Flight has flown thousands of World War 2 and Korean War veterans to our nation’s capital to see the monuments built in their honor.



But for the last year and a half, those flights have been grounded because of the pandemic.

“We’re on hold temporarily,” Twin Cities Honor Flight organizer Jerry Kyser said.

Jerry and his wife Jana have organized 23 Honor Flights in the Twin Cities.

They said it was a difficult decision to put their flights on hold to keep their veterans safe.

“It means so much to them. It’s the best day of their lives, but I’m not going to put their lives in danger due to circumstances I can’t control,” Kyser explained.

The last Twin Cities Honor Flight happened in September of 2019.

Jerry says they’ve had a waiting list ever since.

“We have over 300 on the waiting list right now,” Kyser said.

He says they’ve already lost several veterans who were waiting for their chance to go on this once in a lifetime trip.

“We have two on the waiting list right now who are 100 years old. They’re just sort of like we’ll see if I actually get to go this trip,” Kyser said.

That’s why Jerry and Jana are working hard to get their next flight going as soon as possible.

“Next spring is what we’re thinking. It could be in the fall, but I’m choosing to think positively, it’s going to be next spring,” Kyser laughed.

Kyser says he’s currently waiting on the national Honor Flight organizers to give him the go-ahead to start doing flights again.

He’s also working with the airlines to ensure that his veterans can safely travel to Washington D.C.

He says one good thing that has happened during the pandemic is that donors have continued to send them money.

He says it typically costs around $100,000 to organize an Honor Flight and he says their organization has more than enough money to get a few flights together some time next year.