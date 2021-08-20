Twin Cities man drowns in Leech Lake

The Cass County sheriff says the victim, a 65-year-old man from Oak Grove, was seen in the water near a pontoon before he went under.

A Twin Cities man drowned in northern Minnesota Thursday while swimming in Leech Lake.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says dispatchers received a report of a swimmer struggling in the water near Sand Point just before 1 p.m. The caller said they saw a man in the water near a pontoon, but as they got closer the man had disappeared.

Deputies arrived on scene, located the drifting pontoon and immediately began a search of the area.

Sheriff Burch says the body of a 65-year-old man from Oak Grove, Minnesota was recovered around 2:15 p.m.