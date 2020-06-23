Twin Cities Marathon canceling in-person races due to COVID-19

All remaining Twin Cities in Motion events for 2020 will be held virtually.

MINNEAPOLIS — Citing ongoing coronavirus concerns, Twin Cities in Motion announced the 39th Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend will be held virtually this year.

All in-person races and events have been canceled.

The event was originally scheduled for October 2-4, 2020.

Twin Cities in Motion says the decision to cancel in-person events was made based on current restrictions and guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health.

“In the early months of the COVID-19 crisis, we hoped to hold an in-person Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend in a manner that was safe for runners, spectators, volunteers, and the community at large,” Twin Cities In Motion president Mike Logan said. “Based on guidance from public health authorities and our medical directors, however, we have determined that is not possible. We make the decision with a heavy heart, but we know it’s the right thing to do for our runners and our community.”

The following 2020 events will all be held virtually:

Red, White & Boom! TC Half Marathon, Relay & 5K

Presented by Summit Brewing Company

Saturday, July 4 – Saturday, July 18

Medtronic TC 1 Mile

Thursday, August 13 – Thursday, August 20

Twin Cities Orthopedics' Women Run the Cities

Presented by PNC Bank Thursday

September 10 – Sunday, September 20

Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend

Thursday, October 1 – Saturday, October 31

Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon

Medtronic TC 10 Mile

TC 10K

TC 5K, presented by Fredrikson & Byron P. A.

Medtronic TC Family Events

This is the first year in the marathon's history that the in-person race is canceled, although last year the 5K, 1-mile race and several family events were scratched due to lightning.