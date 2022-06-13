With excessive heat in the forecast, here's where you can find cooling centers in the metro

From libraries to government buildings and public beaches, Hennepin and Ramsey counties have lots of options for residents to cool down and escape the heat.

MINNEAPOLIS — Summer weather is literally coming in hot this week. On Tuesday, June 13, a Heat Advisory is in effect for much of southern Minnesota and eastern Wisconsin, where the heat index could hit 103 degrees. In the Twin Cities, an Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect Tuesday morning, where the heat index could reach 105 degrees.

If you or someone you know doesn't have access to a cool, air-conditioned location, here's where you can find cooling centers across Hennepin and Ramsey counties.

Hennepin County

Cooling centers across Hennepin County are located at libraries, beaches and pools, government buildings and more. Movie theaters along with some pools, community and recreation centers may have an entry cost.

Visitors to most county buildings aren't required to wear a mask, but some correctional, detention and health care facilities might require a face covering.

Masks are recommended for people that are unvaccinated or at high-risk for COVID-19.

Ramsey County

Cooling spaces are open to the public during extreme heat. Because of COVID-19, not all spaces located on the county's interactive map may be open.

A link to a website with more information about each location is included on the map.

Ramsey County also has nine beaches and Waterworks that are open to the public: Lake Gervais County Park, Lake Josephine County Park, Lake McCarrons County Park, Lake Owasso County Park, Long Lake Regional Park, Tony Schmidt Regional Park, Turtle Lake County Park, Vadnais-Snail Lakes Regional Park and White Bear Lake County Park.

Battle Creek Waterworks, located in Battle Creek Regional Park in Maplewood, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hot weather reminders

The inside of a car can overheat extremely quickly. Do not leave children, vulnerable adults or pets inside a parked car during hot weather. Avoid being outside during the hottest points of the day, but if you have to be outside drink plenty of water, wear loose, lightweight clothing and use sunscreen.

People with chronic medical conditions are also more prone to health issues during excessive heat, as are pregnant women, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat-related illnesses, like heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are all possible during extreme heat events. Click here for more information on the signs, symptoms and treatment of heat illness.

