Portions of major Twin Cities highways to close Mother's Day weekend

MINNEAPOLIS — Just in time for Mother's Day weekend, portions of seven major highways will be closed.

The closures start Friday night and will last through Monday morning.

The biggest of the closures will be in the Northwest metro.

Here's what you need to watch for:

Highway 10 will be closed in both directions at the Highway 101/Highway 169 interchange in Elk River, starting Friday at 10 p.m. and reopening Monday at 5 a.m. Crews are removing the bridge that goes over Highway 10.

Highway 10 will be closed farther south in Anoka as well, between Highway 47 and 7th Avenue. This closure will last from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. Crews will be removing and replacing water mains as well as sanitary and storm sewers.

Highway 36 between Lake Elmo Avenue and Manning Avenue in the Lake Elmo area will have closures as well. The eastbound lanes will close at 7 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, and the westbound lanes will be closed Friday at 9 p.m. through noon the next day.

I-35W in south Minneapolis will close between I-94 and 46th Street, starting Friday at 10 p.m. and running through Monday at 5 a.m.

I-494 eastbound will close between Highway 5 and I-35E from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

I-494 westbound will close between I-35E and Pilot Knob Road during that same time period.

MnDOT crews are taking advantage of the weekend's nice weather to get this mass of projects done, and ask that everyone please be patient on the roads this weekend.

