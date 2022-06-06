Twin Cities Nigerians reflect after mass shooting at Catholic church

Elvis Abanonu, chair of the upcoming IgboFest, says the local Umunne Association is working with other organizations to help solve ongoing problems in Nigeria.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — With the exception of recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigerian festival, IgboFest, has been going on for almost 30 years now in the Twin Cities.

"This year will be excellent because I am the chairman and I am planning it in a really big way," 2022 chair Elvis Abanonu said with a smile.

He's part of the Umunne Cultural Association putting on IgboFest, which is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 12 at Banquets of Minnesota in Fridley and Saturday, Aug. 13 at North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park.

"We are an organization that believes in bringing together our community to have fun sharing our great culture," said Abanonu, who is also a local attorney.

But as they gear up for the event, they're hit with the somber news of Sunday's mass shooting at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Nigeria. So far, no one has claimed responsibility after a group reportedly arrived on motorcycles, shooting and killing "close to 50 people, including many children."

"There's a member of our community that lost a loved one in that senseless killing," Abanonu said. "What happened happened in Ondo state, Owo to be exact, and the Umunne Association is an Igbo Association. It comes from the Eastern part. That being said, we're all one. These are our brothers and sisters."

Abononu says the Umunne Association is already working with other organizations to try to help solve ongoing problems in Nigeria. He says many killings have been over politics and religion.

"I believe the main problem in Nigeria is unemployment," he said. "There's a lot of youths who are done with school, graduates, master's, P.h. D. holders, who don't have anything to do and one of the things that all of these organizations can do is work with the government, or work on themselves, set up small scale businesses for these people or give them funds to set up small-scale businesses."

As they come together to mourn and problem solve, Abanonu says festival plans wont change in the state where around 13,000 Nigerians call Minnesota home, according to Minnesota Compass.

"Don't miss out," Abanonu said. "The last one we had, we had over 5,000 people."

