Twin Cities officials look to expand Metro Transit's Blue Line

MINNEAPOLIS — After two years of talks, Metro Transit's Blue Line could soon extend further into Minneapolis' northern suburbs.

Representatives from Metro Transit, Hennepin County and the Metropolitan Council released a statement about the potential extension on Monday. The group proposed the new route extend from Target Field along West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis to County Road 81 in Crystal and Robbinsdale, ending along West Broadway Avenue into Brooklyn Park.

The group is asking for the public's feedback about the new route recommendation, which will be accepted through May 18.

"The route is not without its challenges, but I sincerely believe they are not insurmountable," said Met Council Chair Charlie Zelle in the statement. "When complete, the METRO Blue Line Extension will be an investment our community can be proud of.”

Officials say the data already gathered over the last two years from community members, technical analyses and stakeholder interaction influenced new the recommended route.

Anyone wishing to offer their input about the possible Blue Line extension can:

"The benefits of this project exceed the obvious,” Jeff Lunde, Hennepin County District 1 Commissioner, said in a statement.

Lunde added, "With one project, we are transforming peoples’ access as well as the livability within their surroundings. We are also transforming employers’ abilities to get staff onsite, which is gaining in importance as people return to workplaces.”

