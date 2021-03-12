Twin Cities peace activist hosts toy drive in honor of granddaughter killed by stray bullet

In her absence, Aniya's grandfather and peace activist, KG Wilson, is working with others to ensure kids in north Minneapolis have presents to open on Christmas.

MINNEAPOLIS — At the intersection of 36th and Penn Avenues North in Minneapolis, a makeshift memorial continues to grow in honor of 6-year-old Aniya Allen, who was shot seven months ago near the intersection and died a day later.

"She's not going to be opening presents this Christmas," said Ryan Knox, who with peace activist KG Wilson, created Aniya's Toys.

In her untimely absence, Wilson, Allen's grandfather, along with Knox are making it their mission to make sure the kids who call the northside home get to open presents.

"On this Christmas, we want to bring to them Aniya's Christmas toys. From the heavens and the heart of a 6-year-old child, this has a memorial to it," said Wilson.

Wilson and Knox are asking for toy donations for kids ages 3 to 6.

"New, in box, unwrapped toys," explained Knox.

They're doing this as a way to help turn anger and grief into compassion for those in need.

"This type of anger will haunt you day and night, and whisper in your ear, and tell you 'Don't wait on the police, don't wait on nobody to tell.' You go and get justice yourself," said an emotional Wilson.

Allen was one of four young kids shot this summer — three of whom died.

They're part of a grim year in Minneapolis, where 91 people have been shot and killed in the city, pushing the it toward the record of 97 set back in 1995.

"There's still no justice; there's not been no justice for my granddaughter or for the other children that were shot," said Wilson.

While he awaits justice, KG is hoping Aniya's spirit brings peace this holiday season.

"I've always promoted peace, and I'm continuing to try to promote peace," said Wilson.

If you'd like to donate new, unwrapped toys you can do so between now and Dec. 22.

You can drop off toys at the So Low Grocery at 3111 N. Emerson Ave. in north Minneapolis.

Toys can also be donated online through Aniya's Toys registry at Target, as well as on Amazon.