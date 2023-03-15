Just some funny tweets about the Twin Cities potholes

Because sometimes humor is the best way to cope with a bad, or bumpy, situation.

MINNEAPOLIS — Potholes are a problem pretty much every year, but thanks to this winter's mild temperatures and high snowfall rates, we've had more freeze/thaw cycles than usual. And when that happens, you get more potholes.

Minneapolis Public Works Director Margaret Anderson Kelliher said the city hasn't seen a pothole problem this bad since the winter of 2013-2014, so if you feel like your commute got considerably worse in recent weeks, it's because it probably did.

Twin Cities leaders say help is on the way. St. Paul has reduced speeds on the notoriously pothole-packed Shepard Road and encourages residents to report potholes to the city. If your car was damaged by a pothole, you can even file a claim. Mayor Melvin Carter also proposed the city introduce a 1% sales (pothole) tax.

In Minneapolis, the city is spending an estimated $1 million on additional crews and overtime to patch pesky potholes with an asphalt-gravel mixture commonly called "cold mix" until the freeze-thaw cycle is officially over.

But until the roads run smooth once again, sometimes humor is the best way to cope with a bad, or bumpy, situation.

So here are a bunch of funny tweets about the Twin Cities potholes. Because if you can't laugh, you'll cry... right?

MPR reporter Alex V. Cipolle invited her followers to share their ideas for how to fill the potholes... with wrong answers only. Her idea: gummy bears. Other personal favorites, bubble wrap, "The crushed hopes and dreams of every Minnesota sports fan," and leftover tater tot hot dish.

What should we fill potholes with? Wrong answers only. I’ll start: gummy bears pic.twitter.com/qYY4gioqur — Alex Vee Cee (@alexveecee) March 15, 2023

A meme that's relevant year after year.

Just hit a pothole in Saint Paul. Send your prayers, folks. pic.twitter.com/9WvsOVFQQg — A B O U • A M A R A (@AbouAmara) March 13, 2023

Feel like you're driving on the moon? Like you're dodging danger in Mario Kart? Like getting to work is as tough as traveling the Oregon Trail? So do these people.

Minneapolis and St. Paul really got us dodging potholes like its mario kart 😭 — AK (@AKast52) March 15, 2023

Pothole season is BAD this year too. there are some stretches of St Paul streets that may as well be the surface of the moon — Paul Bates, social justice swashbuckler (@PaulbatesMN) March 10, 2023

these potholes all over minneapolis giving the oregon trail — Queen K (@kvlsvng) March 11, 2023

Elena is taking a "glass half full" approach, which we admire.

One of my 2023 resolutions was to be more positive -- so with that in mind, I want to share that the collection of potholes on 28th is amazing and by far the most robust collection in Minneapolis — Elena Tsakakis (@ETsakakis) March 9, 2023

OK, but look how cute!

A new submission that I like a lot:



🦆 🕳️ pic.twitter.com/ihRCKEM56D — Nathaniel Hood (@natehoodstp) March 13, 2023

And we have to shout out to MPR photographer Andrew Krueger for sharing these photos of history literally being unearthed on St. Paul's West Side. Old streetcar rails and pavers are now visible along Smith Avenue in this pothole time machine.

Old streetcar rail and pavers normally buried beneath asphalt — but visible in a pothole today along Smith Avenue on St. Paul’s West Side pic.twitter.com/lJhYC9SoYG — Andrew Krueger (@akpix) March 9, 2023

Chances are the situation will get worse before it gets better, especially with more snow, colder-than-average weekend temperatures, and then warmer weather next week.

