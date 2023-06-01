What to know about this year's Twin Cities Pride Festival

MINNEAPOLIS — Pride Month is officially underway, and there are already a number of celebrations and events on tap across the Twin Cities.
The 51st Annual Twin Cities Pride Festival will take place over three days on June 23-25, culminating in the Pride March that Sunday.
Check out the events hosted by Twin Cities Pride this June, and click here for a full community calendar of events and activities.
Cheers to Pride
When: Thursday, June 1
Where: Dozens of locations around the Twin Cities
What: "Cheers to Pride" is Twin Cities Pride's kickoff to Pride Month 2023. Dozens of participating locations are donating a portion of drink purchases to Rainbow Circle, a year-round community programming organization. Click here to see the full list of participating breweries, coffee shops and restaurants.
Pride Family Fun Day
When: Sunday, June 18, 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Where: Como Park East Pavilions
What: This rain-or-shine family day will have games for kids, snacks and a free Minnesota Twins Youth Baseball Clinic from noon until 2 p.m., hosted by Twins Pride.
Twin Cities Pride Festival
When: June 23 6-9 p.m., June 24 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., June 25 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Loring Park and Parade Park, Minneapolis
What: The theme of the 51st annual Twin Cities Pride Festival and March is "Elevate and Amplify." The three-day festival will feature local BIPOC and LGBTQ+ vendors, food courts, a beer garden and music stages.
This year, Metro Transit is once again offering free rides to Pride. Those interested just need to fill out a survey for a free ride pass for Saturday or Sunday.
Rainbow Run 5K My Way
When: Sunday, June 25 from 9-11 a.m.
Where: Boom Island Park, 724 Sibley St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
What: Dress in your rainbow best for the 2023 Rainbow Run. The race continues down Hennepin Avenue and runners ages 21 and older will receive a free beer at the Sculpture Garden beer tent. Click here to register.
2023 Twin Cities LGBTQ+ Pride March Honoring Ashley Rukes
When: Sunday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: March begins at 3rd & Hennepin and proceeds down Hennepin to Spruce then into Loring Park.
What: While attending the Pride March is free, tickets are now available for grandstand seating along the march route in downtown Minneapolis.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.