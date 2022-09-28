Twin Cities Summer Jam in Shakopee ending due to new amphitheater

The Shakopee Planning Commission has approved plans to build a 19,000-seat amphitheater on the festival's campgrounds.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Another major Minnesota music festival has been axed.

Just hours after MPR and Walker Art Center announced Wednesday that Rock the Garden was ending, officials with Twin Cities Summer Jam called it quits.

Thousands of concert-goers attend Twin Cities Summer Jam every year for its 3-day festival at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.

However, the Shakopee Planning Commission approved plans to build a 19,000-seat amphitheater on the festival's campgrounds.

"With heavy construction planned in 2023 and the operations of the amphitheater slated to start in 2023 and the operations of the amphitheater slated to start in 2024, we have determined that Summer Jam will not be moving forward in 2020," the festival organizers posted on their social media sites.

According to tcsummerjam.com, the outdoor festival started in 2018, and drew over 35,000 people that year with a lineup that included Aerosmith, Tim McGraw, Pitbull, Rascal Flatts, and REO Speedwagon.