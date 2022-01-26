Twin Metals mining leases near BWCA canceled

The Department of the Interior ruled Wednesday that the leases were wrongly reinstated by the Trump administration.

ELY, Minn. — A pair of leases to mine copper and nickel near Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA) have been canceled by the Biden administration, leaving Twin Metals out in the cold... at least temporarily.

The decision was announced Wednesday by the Department of the Interior, overturning a decision to reinstate the mining leases by the Trump administration. Principal Deputy Solicitor Ann Bledsoe Downs ruled that the leases, granted in the spring of 2019, improperly violated department regulations and renewal terms.

Bledsoe Downs also said the DOI "may not diminish or bypass the Forest Service’s statutory consent authority over federal solid mineral leasing decisions in Minnesota," including when it comes to decisions about renewing mining leases.

Environmental groups have strongly opposed mining in the area adjacent to the BWCA, saying run-off from the proposed Twin Metals Minnesota mine would flow into the pristine waters of the wilderness area with the potential of permanent damage to the ecosystem.

"Today is a major win for Boundary Waters protection," said Becky Rom, National Chair of the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters. "This action by the Biden administration re-establishes the long-standing legal consensus of five presidential administrations and marks a return of the rule of law. It also allows for science-based decision-making on where risky mining is inappropriate."

The ruling does not sit well with mining proponents, including Congressman Pete Stauber, a Republican who represents the Iron Range. "Let me be clear: President Biden is choosing to ban mining... this Administration has decided to leave American, blue-collar workers behind and bow to pressure from radicals who prefer to rely on foreign adversarial nations for these minerals."

At this point it is unclear whether the battle to mine near the BWCA is over. Twin Metals has not yet commented on the lease decision.

