Twins catcher gifts scholarships to three MN students

MINNEAPOLIS — Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is giving back to the community through his scholarship program "Swing for the Fences," which recently awarded funds to a group of local students.

Angel Zheng from Cannon Falls High School, Janaan Ahmed from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and Melina Figueroa from Spring Lake Park High School were each presented with a $10,000 check before the Twins game against the Los Angeles Angels at Target Field on Sept. 23.

Sanchez says he started the program in collaboration with Bold.org to help students from under-represented backgrounds have the financial support to achieve their goals.

“When I decided to start the scholarship, I knew I wanted to find students in under-represented segments of Minneapolis who could have an impact in their own way to the State’s future," Sanchez said. "In Angel, Janaan and Melina, I have no doubt that we did so. All three are strong, young women who have overcome much. They have much to offer Minnesota."

Sanchez grew up in the Dominican Republic and played for the New York Yankees before joining the Twins. He is among multiple athletes and public figures that sponsor the efforts of Bold.org, including NBA stars Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, MLB player Austin Hays, and professional tennis player Sloane Stephens.

