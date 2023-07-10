Twins fans head to Target Field for ALDS viewing party

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s not every day you see hundreds of fans in the stands but no players on the baseball diamond at Target Field.
On Saturday, Twins fans gathered at Target Field for a watch party to cheer their favorite team play against the Astros.
“There’s already a long line,” said long-time fan Roxanne Robinson, who was the first one in line.
“It’s just so exciting they’ve worked so hard and they’ve had such fun jelling as a team,” Michelle Schedin, who has been a fan since she was a little girl.
There will be another free watch party on Sunday. The first pitch is at 7:03 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m.
Fans can reserve their seats at the next watch party here. twins.com/watchparty
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.