Twins fans head to Target Field for ALDS viewing party

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s not every day you see hundreds of fans in the stands but no players on the baseball diamond at Target Field. 

On Saturday, Twins fans gathered at Target Field for a watch party to cheer their favorite team play against the Astros. 

“There’s already a long line,” said long-time fan  Roxanne Robinson, who was the first one in line. 

“It’s just so exciting they’ve worked so hard and they’ve had such fun jelling as a team,” Michelle Schedin, who has been a fan since she was a little girl. 

There will be another free watch party on Sunday. The first pitch is at 7:03 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m. 

Fans can reserve their seats at the next watch party here. twins.com/watchparty

