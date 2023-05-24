x
Twins for Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and family

Credit: AP
Minnesota Twins Rocco Baldelli talks with umpires against the Detroit Tigers during a baseball game, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

MINNEAPOLIS — The members of the baseball team he manages aren't the only Twins Rocco Baldelli will have on his mind this season.

The team manager's pregnant wife, Allie, announced she is expecting twins of her own later this year.

Allie posted the news on her Instagram account, accompanied by a series of photos with the couple's toddler, Louisa.

As for the Minnesota Twins, the team picked up a big 7-1 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday and remains the AL Central division leader with a 26-24 record. 

Rocco has served as the manager of the Twins since 2018.

