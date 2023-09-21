Twins to start selling single-game postseason tickets

Twins fans will get a chance to buy tickets to just one game, two games, or all three games of the Wild Card round.

MINNEAPOLIS — The baseball playoffs are almost here, and Twins fans are getting ready.

Single-game tickets to the Wild Card round will go on sale Friday morning at 10:00 am at MLB.com/Twins/Tickets/PostSeason



“Right now, we’re the number three seed, and if that holds, then we would host all three games of the Wild Card series from October 3rd through the 5th,” Minnesota Twins spokesman Matt Hodson says.

The Twins started selling “strips of tickets” a few weeks ago, which allowed fans to lock in and buy tickets to every game of the playoffs, but Hodson says those tickets are now sold out.

He says Twins fans can still guarantee a seat at every game of the playoffs if they become a Twins season ticket holder for 2024.

“Putting down a deposit for next season will grant access to some remaining full postseason strips,” Hodson explains.

Fans can also buy their tickets on a round-by-round basis starting with the Wild Card round Friday morning.

“We anticipate tickets going quick, within the first day of being on sale. So, if you want to go to a game, buy those tickets fast,” Hodson says.

For more information on Twins tickets click here.

