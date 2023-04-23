Twins, Wolves, Wild weekend a big draw for Twin Cities

Teams saw mixed results in games, but the influx of fans were a big win for area businesses.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins stars Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa helped make quick work of the Washington Nationals on Sunday, and then made a quick trip to St. Paul to lead Minnesota Wild fans in the "let's play hockey" chant prior to the team's Stanley Cup Playoff game.

They weren't the only ones who decided to jump between cities to take in the action.

"We went to the Twins game, kind of thought about it, and we're like, 'Let's do it, we're going for it,'" said Gage Davis, who made a late decision to add Wild tickets to a day that already included seats for the Twins and Timberwolves games in Minneapolis. "I already have the Timberwolves hoodie ready to go under my jersey."

All three professional teams played on Friday as well, but on Sunday, there was time to make it to all three. The Twins' first pitch was at 1:10 p.m., the Wild dropped the puck at 5:30 p.m. and the Timberwolves tipped off at 8:30 p.m.

Though most fans didn't try to attend all three games, that just added to the traffic - and business - for bars and restaurants in downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis.

"Today is the perfect storm, with the Wild game in the middle," said Jason Cooney, operating partner for Tom's Watch Bar in Minneapolis. "So the Twins fans stick around and watch the Wild, the Wild fans come here before going to the T-Wolves game."

In St. Paul, businesses near Xcel Energy Center, like Eagle Street Grille were grateful to be packed with business in the front, with a party atmosphere in the back.

"I usually start growing my mullet in September," said Dan Ewing, who was happy to travel from Winona with his wife Diane. "She does hair, she does the perm, she does the fade lines."

Though they paid more than $500 for their playoff tickets, the hairstyle was free.

"Shout out to Serendipity Salon and Spa," said Diane Ewing. "This was a roller set, kind of like what the 80-year-old women do."

Eagle Street bartender, Emily Hahn, was just happy to see so many fans flowing in all weekend.

"Even last year, was way different than this," Hahn said. "It's been fantastic. It just feels more normal."

Though nobody wanted to see the Wild lose on Sunday, it does guarantee at least one more home game this week.

Timberwolves fans knew Sunday's game might be their last of the season, but they were hoping to help the team beat the odds.

"Everyone is just celebrating tonight, this is amazing," said Kat Dworschak, a member of the Wolves 612 Dance Crew. "The crowd is just really happy to all be there. It's time to bring everyone together one last time and see where it's going to go."

