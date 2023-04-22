Two 10-year-olds killed in Afton ATV crash

AFTON, Minn. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two 10-year-olds were found dead in the city of Afton.
Deputies and first responders first arrived at the 1000 block of Neal Avenue South on reports of two juveniles trapped under an ATV, according to a release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Upon arrival at the scene, responders found the two victims, both 10 years old, and attempted lifesaving efforts to no avail.
The children were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The families of the children have been notified and the cause of the accident is under investigation, according to the release.
