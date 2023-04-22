x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Two 10-year-olds killed in Afton ATV crash

The families of the children have been notified, according to the release.
Credit: ChiccoDodiFC - stock.adobe.com
flashing lights of the police car into the checkpoint in the city

AFTON, Minn. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two 10-year-olds were found dead in the city of Afton. 

Deputies and first responders first arrived at the 1000 block of Neal Avenue South on reports of two juveniles trapped under an ATV, according to a release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATV accident that resulted in the death of two juveniles...

Posted by Washington County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 22, 2023

Upon arrival at the scene, responders found the two victims, both 10 years old, and attempted lifesaving efforts to no avail. 

The children were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The families of the children have been notified and the cause of the accident is under investigation, according to the release.

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

Deputy Josh Owen laid to rest on Saturday

Before You Leave, Check This Out