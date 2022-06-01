Two campers killed by falling tree in Price County, WI

According to the Price County Sheriff's Office, the two people were sitting at a picnic table when the tree fell at a campsite along the North Fork of the Flambeau River. Officials say the victims were a 39-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, both from White Bear Township. Two other people at the campsite were uninjured, including one who was sitting at the picnic table with the two victims. The victims have been identified as Sandy Michael Langseth II and April Sheldahl.