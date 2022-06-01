Two campers killed by falling tree in Price County, WI

PRICE COUNTY, Wis. — Two Minnesota campers were killed by a falling tree on Sunday in the Town of Lake in Price County, Wisconsin.
According to the Price County Sheriff's Office, the two people were sitting at a picnic table when the tree fell at a campsite along the North Fork of the Flambeau River. Officials say the victims were a 39-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, both from White Bear Township. Two other people at the campsite were uninjured, including one who was sitting at the picnic table with the two victims. The victims have been identified as Sandy Michael Langseth II and April Sheldahl.
Two people fishing nearby assisted until emergency personnel arrived at the campsite. One of the people fishing said they noticed the wind pick up for about 10 minutes and then heard a tree fall along the bank of the Flandreau River.
