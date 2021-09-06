Two children taken to hospital after rescue from Lake Nokomis

Officials said the children were unconscious. One child started breathing after CPR, and both were rushed to the hospital.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis fire officials said two children were rushed to a hospital after being rescued from Lake Nokomis Labor Day afternoon.

One child is believed to be 11 years old, and the other is thought to be 12 or 13. Officials said both children were unconscious after being pulled from the water, so CPR was performed.

A Minneapolis Fire Department spokesperson told KARE 11 that the older child had no pulse and was not breathing at first. After CPR, the child regained a pulse and started breathing again.

The younger child was in the water for longer, the spokesperson said. The child, who also received CPR, was not breathing but did have a pulse.

According to the Minneapolis Park Board, the incident occurred near the lake's main beach. The park board said lifeguards were on duty and assisted performing CPR.

Fire officials said both children were rushed to a local hospital via ambulance. No further information on their conditions was available as of 4 p.m.