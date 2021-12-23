2 children unaccounted for after northern Minnesota house fire

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said the second floor of the home was fully engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived.

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Officials in Beltrami County say two children are unaccounted for after a house fire in Liberty Township, about 13 miles northwest of Bemidji.

The sheriff's office said in a press release that multiple crews responded to the fire just before 6:15 a.m. Thursday and are currently still on scene. The State Fire Marshal is also en route.

The second floor of the two-story home, where police say the two children lived, was fully engulfed when firefighters first arrived.

This is an active scene and developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

