Two dead after crash on Main Street in Anoka

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Two people were killed in a crash late Tuesday night after fleeing from police in Coon Rapids.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, police attempted a traffic stop just after 11:30 p.m. on May 17 on Hanson Blvd. NW near Gateway Dr. NW. The driver of the car, a Buick LeSabre, fled from police. Officers initially pursed the driver but stopped their chase when the car entered the City of Anoka.

The driver continued on for about a mile before colliding with another vehicle on Main Street near Ferry Street, according to the sheriff's office. When police arrived they found the driver suffered fatal injuries during the crash.

A passenger in the Buick was taken to a nearby hospital, but eventually succumbed to his injuries as well, police said.

The driver of the vehicle hit by the fleeing Buick was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the the Anoka Police Department, Coon Rapids Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

The names of the the deceased are being held until the families are notified.

