Two dead, juvenile sustains 'serious' injuries in Scott Co. crash

The crash involved a car and a freight truck just before noon on Wednesday in Credit River Township.

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. — Two people are dead and a juvenile sustained serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Credit River Township.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said it was called to the intersection of Eagle Creek Avenue (CR21) and Natchez Avenue (CR 91) just before noon for reports of a crash involving a car and a freight truck. Credit River Township is about 20 miles south of the Twin Cities.

When authorities arrived, two of the occupants in the car were pronounced dead at the scene and the third occupant, a juvenile, was transported to by ambulance to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis with "serious" injuries. The driver of the freight truck wasn't injured.

“This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the friends and family of the victims,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen is a press release.

According to the release, early investigations indicate that the car was traveling eastbound on Eagle Creek Avenue when it collided with the freight truck, which was turning southbound onto Natchez Avenue from the westbound turn lane on Eagle Creek Avenue.