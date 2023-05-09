Firefighters sustain minor injuries battling intense house fire in Bloomington

Officials say the homeowners were able to make it out of the home safely, but the structure is a total loss.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling an intense house fire Monday evening in Bloomington.

According to the Bloomington Fire Department, the fire occurred at a home on the 8900 block of Mariabo Circle. The homeowners were able to evacuate prior to fire crews arriving. Deputy Fire Chief Tim Barrett says firefighters initially entered the burning home in an attempt to save it but were quickly forced to evacuate due to dangerous conditions.

Barrett said the home was newer and had empty attic spaces, which can be tough to get to. The structure was also nestled into a tighter lot, and several cars were parked in close vicinity, also complicating the task of extinguishing the fire.

The fire on Mariabo Circle has been extinguished. Two firefighters sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene. The homeowners were home at the time of the fire and made it out safely. Unfortunately, the house is a total loss. The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/1stywY9dMp — Bloomington Fire (@BFD_MN) May 9, 2023

The two firefighters who were injured were treated at the scene, according to a tweet from the Bloomington Fire Department.

One witness said she was next door for a 50-year class reunion planning meeting when the fire broke out.

"We're here from the Richfield High School class of 1973, so there's 15 of us here" said Ruth Kuzniar. "The neighbor called – we thought maybe somebody was blocking his driveway – and then we looked up and saw the flames, and we all came running out."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

