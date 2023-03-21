Two people injured after vehicle hit by two light rail trains near U.S. Bank Stadium

According to Metro Transit Police, the collision occurred at the corner of South 5th Street and Portland Avenue South shortly after 9 p.m. Monday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people were injured — one critically — after a vehicle was hit by two light rail trains Monday night near U.S. Bank Stadium.

According to Metro Transit Police, the collision occurred at the corner of South 5th Street and Portland Avenue South shortly after 9 p.m. when the vehicle entered the intersection and was struck by a southbound and northbound train. Officials say the vehicle was lodged between the two trains when emergency personnel arrived..

The two people were extricated and transported to a nearby hospital — one with critical injuries and the other with minor injuries, according to a press release. Five people on the light rail trains at the time of the crash also reported minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

