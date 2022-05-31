Two international airlines set to launch flights at MSP

Airport officials say they're not only excited for the new flights to Franfurt and Montreal but also the upcoming summer travel season.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's Note: The above video originally aired on May 25, 2022.

International travelers have a couple of new options this summer at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP).

Condor Airlines is relaunching its non-stop flight to Frankfurt, Germany, (FRA) beginning June 1 after a two-year hiatus largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, Air Canada is launching a new year-round, daily flight from MSP to Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL).

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) announced it's holding separate launch events for the two airlines on Wednesday at the airport.

MSP officials say the airport is continuing to recover from the pandemic and is ready for the increase in passengers this summer.

The airport has not only added the Montreal and Frankfurt international routes but also Sun Country's first-ever service to Canada, with a new route between MSP and Vancouver beginning June 15.

Officials added that Delta restarted its daily service to London Heathrow (LHR) in April after a two-year hiatus.

"We have seen steady passenger growth throughout the spring – including an all-time record number of passengers at Terminal 2 in March," MAC CEO Brian Ryks said in a news release. "We are ready and eager to welcome more passengers back to MSP this summer as more people return to air travel for leisure, business or personal reasons."

In June, airlines are expected to have 198 routes from MSP, up from 185 one year ago, according to the news release.

Travelers can expect to see new improvements at the airport terminals.

Recently, the MAC completed a 50,000-square-foot expansion of the far end of the G Concourse, where it intersects with the Terminal 1 Skybridge to the C Concourse.

Officials say the list of restaurants and retailers continues to expand at the terminals as new businesses pop up or re-open after the pandemic.