Two juvenile suspects arrested in shooting outside Richfield Homecoming game

One 16-year-old male and one 15-year-old male were arrested in connection with the shooting

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Two juvenile suspects have been arrested and transported to Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center following a shooting that occurred during a Friday night Prep football game.

A 16-year-old male, who is a former Richfield High School student was found and arrested by police in Edina on Saturday morning. A 15-year-old male who is reported to be a current Richfield High School student was found by police late Saturday night in Richfield and was also arrested. Both are thought to be connected to Friday's altercation.

The altercation took place outside the Spartan Stadium during Richfield High School's Homecoming game, prompting the game to be cancelled and stadium to be evacuated. Later the principal made a formal announcement, cancelling the school's homecoming dance citing safety reasons.

Two men were transported to the hospital with gunshot related wounds following the shooting. Police said in an updated statement Sunday morning that both individuals are now home and recovering in good condition.

Formal charges are expected to come early this week.

Watch more local news: