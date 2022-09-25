Two juvenile suspects arrested in connection to shooting outside Richfield homecoming game

Police said a 16-year-old former student and a 15-year-old current student were arrested on Saturday.

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Two juvenile suspects have been arrested and transported to the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center following a shooting that occurred during a Friday night high school football game.

According to Richfield Police, a 16-year-old male suspected of instigating a fight outside the game and former Richfield High School student, was found and arrested in Edina on Saturday, Sept. 24.

A 15-year-old, who police said is the suspected shooter and currently a Richfield High School student, was found by police late Saturday night and arrested.

The altercation took place outside Spartan Stadium during Richfield High School's Homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23, prompting the game to be canceled and stadium to be evacuated. Later the principal made a formal announcement and canceled the school's homecoming dance, citing safety reasons.

Two men — a 21-year-old and an 18-year-old — were transported to the hospital with gunshot related wounds following the shooting. Police said in an updated statement Sunday morning that both individuals are in "good condition" and now home recovering.

Formal charges are expected to come early this week.

