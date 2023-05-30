Two killed, 12 injured in western Wisconsin crash

A 54-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy died following the two-vehicle crash Monday evening just north of Ridgeland, Wisconsin.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. — A 13-year-old boy and a 54-year-old man were killed, and 12 others were injured in a crash Monday evening in western Wisconsin involving a crowded van.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office, the collision occurred at around 5:50 p.m. just north of Ridgeland, Wisconsin, a Dunn County community just 25 miles north of Menomonee. Officials say a van carrying 10 people was traveling north on Highway 25 when it was struck by a car traveling west on County Road A.

The 54-year-old who died was one of the 10 occupants — ranging from eight to 54 years old — riding in the van. The 13-year-old who perished was one of four teens riding in the car, all between the ages of 13 and 17.

Authorities say three other people involved in the incident — a 54-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys — were airlifted and reported in critical condition. The other nine occupants were all transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to serious, according to a release.

A deputy was also transported and released from an area hospital with smoke inhalation.

Highway 25 was closed for four hours, according to authorities, and the crash remains under investigation.

