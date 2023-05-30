Two killed, 12 injured in western Wisconsin crash

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. — A 13-year-old boy and a 54-year-old man were killed, and 12 others were injured in a crash Monday evening in western Wisconsin involving a crowded van.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office, the collision occurred at around 5:50 p.m. just north of Ridgeland, Wisconsin, a Dunn County community just 25 miles north of Menomonee. Officials say a van carrying 10 people was traveling north on Highway 25 when it was struck by a car traveling west on County Road A.
The 54-year-old who died was one of the 10 occupants — ranging from eight to 54 years old — riding in the van. The 13-year-old who perished was one of four teens riding in the car, all between the ages of 13 and 17.
Authorities say three other people involved in the incident — a 54-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys — were airlifted and reported in critical condition. The other nine occupants were all transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to serious, according to a release.
A deputy was also transported and released from an area hospital with smoke inhalation.
Highway 25 was closed for four hours, according to authorities, and the crash remains under investigation.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.