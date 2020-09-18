Two drivers killed in head-on crash in Washington County

Police say both people were unresponsive when crews got to the crash outside Scandia Thursday night.

SCANDIA, Minn. — A crash between two vehicles in Washington County left both drivers dead, police say.

According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's office, officers responded to the crash just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday near Olinda Trail N. and 170th St. N. in Scandia, Minnesota.

Both drivers were unresponsive when crews arrived. Despite attempts to revive them, the two were declared dead at the scene of the crash.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the crash.

