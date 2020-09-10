Two killed in Polk County crash Thursday morning

The two victims have been identified as Heidi LaPage, 58, and Jerri Wayne LaPage, 70, both of Clayton, Wisconsin.

POLK COUNTY, Wis. — Two people were killed following a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Polk County, Wisconsin.

The two victims have been identified as Heidi LaPage, 58, and Jerri Wayne LaPage, 70, both of Clayton, Wisconsin.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the intersection of Mains Crossing Avenue and 70th Street in Apple River, Wisconsin just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Early investigations show a Mazda SUV was traveling northbound on 70th St. and failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a Chrysler minivan, which was traveling eastbound on Mains Crossing Ave. Officials say the driver of the minivan – Jerri LaPage – was airlifted to Regions Hospital, where he later died. Heidi LaPage was a passenger in the minivan and died on the scene.