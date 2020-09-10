x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Local News

Two killed in Polk County crash Thursday morning

The two victims have been identified as Heidi LaPage, 58, and Jerri Wayne LaPage, 70, both of Clayton, Wisconsin.
Credit: iStock, Getty Images
Police lights generic, file photo.

POLK COUNTY, Wis. — Two people were killed following a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Polk County, Wisconsin.

The two victims have been identified as Heidi LaPage, 58, and Jerri Wayne LaPage, 70, both of Clayton, Wisconsin.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the intersection of Mains Crossing Avenue and 70th Street in Apple River, Wisconsin just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Early investigations show a Mazda SUV was traveling northbound on 70th St. and failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a Chrysler minivan, which was traveling eastbound on Mains Crossing Ave. Officials say the driver of the minivan – Jerri LaPage – was airlifted to Regions Hospital, where he later died. Heidi LaPage was a passenger in the minivan and died on the scene.

Authorities say the driver of the SUV sustained "possible injuries," and that inattentive driving by the driver of the SUV is believed to be a contributing factor in the accident.

OTHER NEWS: Guilty plea, life sentence announced in 2018 murder of Corrections Officer Joseph Gomm

OTHER NEWS: Judge says Derek Chauvin can leave Minnesota due to 'safety concerns'

OTHER NEWS: Toddler killed in crash while riding on mom's lap