Two killed in separate overnight shootings in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police said two people, a man and a woman, were killed in separate overnight shootings.

At 1:37 a.m. Saturday, police were told that a woman had arrived at the hospital with gunshot injuries. MPD said in a press release that by the time officers arrived, the woman had died.

Police said their preliminary investigations led them to a scene at the 2200 block of North 2nd Street.

At 1:48 a.m., police responded to the area of East Lake Street under the bridge that goes over Hiawatha after hearing that another person had been shot. According to the release, police found an adult man with a gunshot wound there.

Officers said paramedics took the man to the hospital in "grave condition," but he died a short time later.

MPD said after speaking with witnesses, investigators learned that a group of people in cars "took over" the area of East Lake Street under the bridge. The motorists were "driving recklessly and spinning around in their cars causing damage to the roadway" when two of the people got into an argument.

Police said they believe the two people started shooting at each other. The man who was killed had pulled over to watch the vehicles and was struck by a stray bullet. Police said he was outside his car when he was shot.