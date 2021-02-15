Two killed in south Minneapolis shooting

Police said a report of a shooting led them to discover two people, a man and a woman, dead in a vehicle not far from Minneapolis Roosevelt High School.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Two people were found dead in a vehicle Sunday night near Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis, according to police.

According to a press release, officers were called to the 4000 block of 28th Avenue South around 10:40 Sunday for a report of shooting.

When they arrived, police said they found a vehicle parked on the sidewalk with a man and a woman inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said both were dead when they arrived.

A third person in the vehicle had minor injuries and was evaluated by medics on scene and questioned by police.

These are Minneapolis' 6th and 7th homicides of 2021.