x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Local News

Two killed, two seriously injured after crash between ambulance and dump truck in Itasca County

Another fatal crash at the same intersection claimed the life of a DNR officer on May 24.
Credit: fedorovekb - stock.adobe.com

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — Two people are dead and two are in serious condition after an ambulance and a dump truck collided Tuesday morning in Itasca County. 

According to information from the Minnesota State Patrol, an ambulance was headed south on County Road 336 in Lawrence Township around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday. A dump truck was traveling eastbound on County Road 57, and struck the ambulance on the passenger side, T-boning it. 

The driver of the dump truck, 67-year old Jeffery Elvin Ekholm of Nashwauk is currently in St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth with life-threatening injuries, according to police. 

The ambulance's driver, 28-year-old Kimberly Fay Hake of Cohasset also suffered life-threatening injures, and is currently hospitalized at Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids. 

According to police, the two passengers in the ambulance, 51-year-old Troy Edward Boettcher of Warba and 17-year-old Joseph Michael Latimer of Grand Rapids did not survive the collision. 

Police do not believe alcohol played a roll in the crash. 

Only a few weeks ago, on May 24, Minnesota DNR conservation officer Sarah Grell was killed in an accident at this same location. A semi struck Grell's vehicle on the driver's side door, killing her while she was on duty. 

Rep. Spencer Igo, who represents the Grand Rapids area, issued a statement, saying: “It’s clear that safety at this intersection must be improved and I am committed to working with MnDOT and local officials to make sure that significant changes are made in the near future to prevent further accidents at this location.”

RELATED: 'She made a big impact in a lot of people's lives' - Friends of fallen DNR officer share memories

Related Articles