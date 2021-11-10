Two men charged in St. Paul bar shootout that killed Marquisha Wiley, injured 14 others

Both men are still hospitalized with injuries from the shootout. A third man was taken into custody Sunday but has not been charged.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Two men have been charged in a St. Paul bar shootout that killed a woman and left 14 others injured, including the two suspects.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court, Terry Lorenzo Brown, Jr. is charged with one count of second-degree murder and 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder. Devondre Trevon Phillips is charged with 12 counts of attempted second-degree murder. Both are still hospitalized for injuries from the shootout.

Police said a third man was in custody Sunday in the aftermath of the shooting, but he was not charged as of 5 p.m. Monday. Asked about that man, Ramsey County officials said the investigation is still ongoing.

Multiple 911 calls at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday brought police to Seventh Street Truck Park, a bar and food hall near Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul.

The officers found a scene that St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell described as "hellish" — 15 people had been shot, and the floor was cluttered with spent shell casings and bullet fragments. Some victims were inside the bar, while others were found lying in the sidewalks and street outside.

One person, identified by family and police as 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other 14 people, including Brown and Phillips, were rushed to area hospitals after bystanders helped police give aid. As of Sunday at noon, all of them were expected to survive their injuries.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance footage showed Phillips and Brown firing at each other. Prosecutors say Phillips was between Brown and Wiley, and one of Brown's shots appeared to hit her in the back.

Responding officers found Wiley unresponsive, being carried by a man. The officers gave aid and found a faint pulse that disappeared. She was taken to an ambulance but pronounced dead at 12:26 p.m. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office said the shot to her back penetrated her lung and heart, killing her.

The other 12 people who were injured are expected to survive. According to the complaint, most of them were shot in the arms, legs, feet or hands. One woman had a gunshot graze to her stomach.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said his office will work "tirelessly" to bring justice to Wiley and the others who were in Seventh Street Truck Park when the shooting began.

"While the police investigation into what happened in this tragedy continues, it’s clear that we need a comprehensive solution to prevent gun violence in our community," Choi said in a Monday press statement. He called for universal background checks on gun purchases and more collaboration between police, public health, social services, and community leaders.

