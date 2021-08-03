Two hospitalized after rollover in north Minneapolis

Both victims, who were transported to North Memorial Hospital, are in serious and critical condition, but police say both men are expected to survive.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two men were pulled from a burning vehicle after a rollover Sunday afternoon in north Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis police, the single-vehicle rollover occurred in the area of North Bryant Avenue and 49th Avenue North – near Bohanon Park – just before 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, two men were trapped inside the vehicle, which was also on fire. The Minneapolis Fire Department extinguished the fire and was able to get both men outside of the vehicle.

