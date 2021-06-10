x
Two men injured in north Minneapolis house fire

Fire officials say the two men were treated by medical crews on the scene and were being transported to the hospital to be evaluated.
MINNEAPOLIS — Two men were transported to a local hospital with burns from a house fire in north Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews were called to a home on the 3300 block of Emerson Avenue North at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say "heavy fire" was showing from the house when crews arrived, and the two men, who were evacuated from the house, were located in a nearby alley with burns. Fire officials say the two men were treated by medical crews on the scene and were being transported to the hospital to be evaluated.

This is a developing story and more details will be provided as they become available.

