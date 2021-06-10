Two men injured in north Minneapolis house fire

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews were called to a home on the 3300 block of Emerson Avenue North at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say "heavy fire" was showing from the house when crews arrived, and the two men, who were evacuated from the house, were located in a nearby alley with burns. Fire officials say the two men were treated by medical crews on the scene and were being transported to the hospital to be evaluated.