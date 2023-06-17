WATCH: Man and woman run across traffic on I-35E to flee police

EAGAN, Minn. — Two people are in police custody after fleeing a vehicle on foot across a busy Twin Cities interstate on Friday evening.
Eagan Police said that officers were called to the 3900 block of Cedar Grove Parkway around 6:45 p.m. Police said they spotted a suspicious vehicle, which then drove away from the area.
Officers chased the vehicle but lost sight of it in Eagan.
The Minnesota State Patrol helicopter was called in and located the vehicle near I-35E and Cayuga Street in St. Paul.
Traffic cameras from MnDOT caught a man and woman stopping a vehicle on the side of the road and getting out, running across the path of the oncoming vehicles.
The man was caught quickly, police said, and the woman was also located and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fall.
