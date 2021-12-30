Two people rescued from caves behind frozen Minnehaha falls

Minneapolis fire crews scaled the falls Wednesday night to rescue a woman with an injured ankle.

MINNEAPOLIS — Crews with the Minneapolis fire department completed a technical rescue Wednesday night after a woman was injured in the caves behind the frozen Minnehaha waterfalls.

According to a release from the fire department, crews responded to the area just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighter found two adults in the cave behind the falls. A woman told them that she had slipped and fallen, and was unable to climb out with a seriously injured ankle.

Using ropes and harnesses, crews splinted her ankle and lifted her up using a rescue basket they raised from the cave.

The woman was taken to a local hospital after being assessed by HCMC paramedics on scene. No other injuries were reported.

It is illegal to access the base of the falls when they are frozen, and the stairs down the falls are currently roped off. It is unknown if the two people will face trespassing charges.

