Two rescued from third floor of burning apartment in Loretto

No injuries were reported but there is extensive damage on the first and second floors of the building.

Example video title will go here for this video

LORETTO, Minn. — Two people were pulled from the third floor of a burning apartment building early Tuesday morning in Loretto.

No injuries were reported but there is extensive damage on the first and second floors of the building, according to Loretto fire officials.

"This building has five separate apartments in it," Loretto Fire Chief Jeff Leuer said. "All the apartments were occupied when we arrived on the scene, so we were able to get (all five residents) out of the apartments safely without any type of injuries."

Leuer said they were called to the fire near the intersection of Loretto and Medina Streets at around 2 a.m. When they arrived, he said there was heavy fire coming from the basement windows of the building. The fire originated in a basement apartment, according to Leuer, but the cause has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+